DALLAS, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation ( APLD) ("Applied Digital " or the "Company"), a designer, builder and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure that is designed for High Performance Computing (“HPC”) applications, today announced its participation in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference, and 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference.



18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

The 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference is being held May 16th – May 18th at The Intercontinental New York Times Square in New York, NY. Applied Digital management is scheduled to present on May 16th at 2:15pm ET and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

The live and archived webcast of the Needham presentation will be available here and on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.applieddigital.com.

23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference

The 23rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference is being held May 24th - 25th at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. Applied Digital management will participate in a fireside chat on May 24th at 3:15pm PT and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

The 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference is being held on May 31, 2023 at The Depot Renaissance Hotel in Minneapolis, MN. Applied Digital management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative or Applied Digital’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation ( APLD) is a builder and operator of next-generation datacenters across North America which provide substantial compute power to blockchain infrastructure and support Bitcoin mining. The Company has partnered with the most recognized names in the industry to develop, deploy, and scale its business. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on Twitter at @APLDdigital.

Investor Relations Contacts

Matt Glover or Alex Kovtun

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]