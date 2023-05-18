Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy+efficiency and renewable+energy, hosted its previously announced investor day in London today. Given the importance of the European market to Ameresco’s future growth strategy, the company was pleased to host the 2023 investor day in London. As European expansion is becoming a meaningful contributor to the company’s targeted revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the coming years, the leadership team and partners discussed its existing European footprint and its plans for expansion in this geography. A copy of the investor day presentation will also be available in the “Investor+Relations” section of the Company%26rsquo%3Bs+website along with a replay of the day’s presentations.

“Today’s investor day emphasized the growing importance of Europe to Ameresco given both the tremendous business opportunities as well as our valued European investor base,” said George P. Sakellaris, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Select European markets represent a compelling value proposition for our shareholders, complementing our plans for continued growth in the United States. Furthermore, we believe our expanded geographic footprint will allow Ameresco to better service many of our global customers.”

Interactive presentations and panels further elaborated Ameresco’s plan to deliver its robust cleantech solution portfolio to key regions across Europe. Management discussed the company’s unique approach to developing these markets as well as its track record for international growth. The team also covered the increasing need for carbon consulting services as more and more companies and institutions commit to decarbonization and net zero goals. The company believes that the need for these consultative carbon reporting services and energy software-as-a-service will have broadscale applicability across Europe.

Management shared their approach and criteria for targeting acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships to broaden Ameresco’s regional knowledge base and build a strong customer portfolio. Given the importance of organic growth complimented by targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships, Ameresco held a discussion with executives from both Enerqos and Sunel Group.

The customer presentation on Bristol City Council covered the transformational Bristol City Leap project centered around Bristol’s accelerated net zero commitment. Analysts and investors learned how Ameresco is working through a unique public private partnership structure to provide services including energy efficiency upgrades, wind and solar services, project financing, long-term operation and maintenance, and more. This project provides a blueprint for other councils as they embark upon their net zero journey.

Doran Hole, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, provided more detailed information to Ameresco’s 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance as well as the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA target. More detail on this information is provided on the slides that accompanied the presentations and will also be available in the “Investor+Relations” section of the Company%26rsquo%3Bs+website including the following assumptions:

2023 Revenue Guidance

Projects

Approximately 90-95% conversion to revenue of Ameresco’s 12-month contracted project backlog as of March 31, 2023;

Conversion to contracted backlog followed by revenue recognition of approximately 10-15% of Ameresco’s total awarded project backlog as of December 31, 2022;

Conversion to revenue of aged proposals to equal approximately 9-10% of total project revenue in 2023;

Energy Assets

A slight increase to the Q1 2023 asset run rate to account for seasonality;

A 3-quarter contribution from the 34MW of solar and battery assets placed in service in Q1 2023 at approximately $250k/MW per year;

A 2-quarter average contribution from between 24MW and 44MW of solar and battery assets placed in service throughout the remainder of the year at approximately $250k/MW per year;

A 2-quarter contribution from our 5.2MWe RNG asset expected to be placed in service in Q2 at approximately $2.3M/MW per year;

A 1-quarter contribution from another 5.2Mwe RNG asset expected to be placed in service in Q3 at approximately $2.3M/MW per year;

No significant revenue contribution from our 12MWe RNG asset expected to be placed in service in Q4;

O&M and Other

Continuation of the general run-rate from Q1 2023 levels

2023 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Mr. Hole also provided a bridge to Ameresco’s 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoint, which included a discussion of the expected line of business Adjusted EBITDA margins before the corporate overhead allocation. Ameresco’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance includes the following expectations of the pre-allocation Adjusted EBITDA margins in the periods ending Q2-Q4, 2023:

An improvement to 12.2% from 6.4% in Projects based on mix;

An improvement to 56.0% from 53.1% in Energy Assets based on new assets placed in service and slight performance improvement on select operating assets;

An improvement to 18.5% from 11.1% in O&M based on timing;

No change to Other margins

2024 Adjusted EBITDA Target

Mr. Hole concluded with a bridge to Ameresco’s 2024 Adjusted EBITDA target which included the following assumptions:

Reasonable 10% growth in Project, O&M and Other lines of business;

The incremental contribution from the 2023 assets placed in service;

A half year contribution from approximately 75MW of Solar and Battery assets expected to be placed in service in 2024;

A half year contribution from approximately 45MWe of RNG assets expected to be placed in service in 2024;

No change in margins required from 2023 levels;

Operating leverage from corporate overhead allocations growing at approximately 5%

The company also outlined the significant revenue visibility and platform value from its portfolio of energy assets in development of approximately $5.7 billion, bringing the company’s total long-term revenue visibility to over $12 billion.

