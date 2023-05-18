SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced the appointment of Roei Golan to Chief Financial Officer, after serving as acting Chief Financial Officer since November 2022. Mr. Golan brings over 15 years of experience in finance to the role.

“Mr. Golan’s comprehensive experience spanning technology and finance makes him the ideal candidate to lead our business through the next stage of growth and beyond,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Check Point Software.

Mr. Golan joined Check Point’s finance department in 2021 after working at Ernst & Young for 11 years, where he held the role of Managing Director in the Technology Practice. Mr. Golan holds a B.A, Economics and Accounting from Ruppin Academic Center and an M.B.A in Finance Management from Tel Aviv University in Israel. Mr. Golan is a certified public accountant.

Mr. Golan will replace Tal Payne, a beloved 15-year veteran of Check Point Software who has been on sabbatical since November 2022. Ms. Payne has decided to continue pursuing her passion for travel and cycling and not return to work.

“We thank Ms. Payne for her 15 years of dedication to Check Point Software and her valued leadership. During her tenure the company’s revenues grew from 731 million dollars to 2.3 billion dollars and delivered industry leading profitability,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Check Point Software.

