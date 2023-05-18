Check Point Software Appoints Roei Golan Chief Financial Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. ( CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, today announced the appointment of Roei Golan to Chief Financial Officer, after serving as acting Chief Financial Officer since November 2022. Mr. Golan brings over 15 years of experience in finance to the role.

“Mr. Golan’s comprehensive experience spanning technology and finance makes him the ideal candidate to lead our business through the next stage of growth and beyond,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Check Point Software.

Mr. Golan joined Check Point’s finance department in 2021 after working at Ernst & Young for 11 years, where he held the role of Managing Director in the Technology Practice. Mr. Golan holds a B.A, Economics and Accounting from Ruppin Academic Center and an M.B.A in Finance Management from Tel Aviv University in Israel. Mr. Golan is a certified public accountant.

Mr. Golan will replace Tal Payne, a beloved 15-year veteran of Check Point Software who has been on sabbatical since November 2022. Ms. Payne has decided to continue pursuing her passion for travel and cycling and not return to work.

“We thank Ms. Payne for her 15 years of dedication to Check Point Software and her valued leadership. During her tenure the company’s revenues grew from 731 million dollars to 2.3 billion dollars and delivered industry leading profitability,” said Gil Shwed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Check Point Software.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity’s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organizations from 5th generation cyberattacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware, and other threats. Infinity comprises four core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

