Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident+decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that Castlery, a digital-first furniture lifestyle brand, has selected Kinaxis, along with mSE+Solutions, to deliver an integrated, scalable and trusted end-to-end supply chain solution.

Founded in Singapore in 2013, Castlery is dedicated to delivering beautiful furniture pieces to over 100 metropolitan areas across the United States, Australia and Singapore. With customers at the heart of all they do, Castlery will transform their customer experience by combining Kinaxis’ concurrent planning solution with mSE Solution’s consultative vision, analysis, and delivery capabilities.

By bringing together the strengths of their expert teams, plus the proven track record of RapidResponse™, mSE Solutions and Kinaxis will directly support Castlery’s growth mindset and commitment to an ideal customer experience by eliminating disparate systems, mitigating business risks, and creating a supply chain focused on better serving its client base.

“The ability to manage supply chain information centrally and make global optimal decisions will allow Castlery to scale the business by greatly improving customer experience,” said Shimin Gu, Head of Supply Chain Strategy & Intelligence at Castlery. “Planning confidently throughout our supply chain with updated data, while remaining agile, improving processes, and reducing controllable costs is important to us as a company and to our valued partners. The Kinaxis RapidResponse™ platform, along with mSE, aligns with our business needs.”

Driven by curiosity and using insightful data to steer integrated logistics decisions, Castlery’s mission to empower their customers to create an inspiring space also seeks to firmly establish themselves as the global furniture lifestyle brand of choice.

“To ensure customers receive their products in a timely manner requires end-to-end transparency across the global supply chain, and a high level of planning speed and accuracy in the midst of more disruptions than ever,” said Richard Lord, VP Sales APJ of Kinaxis. “Along with the mSE team, we are excited to work with Castlery to help them proactively monitor and respond to disruptions in real-time, and drive improvements in their supply chain KPIs across the board.”

“We are thrilled to work with Castlery. With a perfect match between Kinaxis and mSE Solutions we help Castlery become more agile, and their customers become confident that their favorite products will be there when they want them," said Buse Aras Sharma, Managing Director, mSE Solutions.

About mSE Solutions:

mSE Solutions is a talented team of supply chain professionals with who have over three decades of experience in e2e supply chain management. Recently deemed “lifesavers” by a supply chain planning project manager, at mSE Solutions, our team of respected industry thought leaders in supply chain management are purposely available to translate cutting-edge ideas into optimized, value-add innovations.

mSE Solutions strategically partners with our clients to proactively recognize business process opportunities, mitigate risks and create unprecedented e2e digital supply chain management solutions. Known as leading-edge innovators, our quick time to value delivers efficient, agile and resilient results, bringing a competitive advantage to the SC landscape. Through “Our promise: no recommendation without commitment to implement,” our coaching style is revolutionizing supply chains from concept to deployment. To learn more about mSE Solutions, visit mSE-Solutions.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

