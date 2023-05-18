MGT Lease Company, a growing commercial vehicle sales and leasing company with annual revenue of over $70 million in 2022 and $100 million projected for 2023, signs vehicle purchase agreement for 250 class 3 cab chassis EV trucks. Vehicles slated for delivery commencing in August 2023, with complete fulfillment of the purchase agreement by December 2023. All vehicle orders fulfilled through Randy Marion Automotive Group, a distributor of Mullen’s commercial EVs.

BREA, Calif., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces the signing of a vehicle purchase agreement with MGT Lease Company (“MGT”), a national fleet leasing provider, to purchase 250 all-electric commercial class 3 cab chassis EV trucks. The contract is valued at $15,755,000. The vehicles are slated for delivery beginning in August 2023, with complete fulfillment of the purchase agreement occurring by December 2023. The vehicle orders will be fulfilled through Randy Marion Automotive Group, a distributor of Mullen’s commercial EVs.

MGT is a growing commercial vehicle sales and leasing company based in North Carolina, with annual revenue of over $70 million in 2022 and $100 million projected for 2023. MGT’s primary customer base focuses on last mile segments, such as package delivery and retail, and vocations such as plumbing and electrical. MGT currently provides commercial vehicle sales and leasing across all major OEM brands, with focus on class 1-4 commercial vehicles.

MGT will purchase Mullen’s all-electric Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, the Mullen THREE, for its short- and long-term fleet leasing portfolio focused on small, medium and enterprise businesses.

MGT is a Mullen Automotive repeat customer, initially purchasing EV cargo vans from Mullen in March 2023 and now expanding into the larger class 3 cab chassis EV trucks with an initial order of 250 units, demonstrating the demand for this premium commercial truck. MGT’s order follows Randy Marion’s initial order for 1,000 units placed in early May 2023.

“We are very happy with the Mullen EV cargo van and have received great customer feedback and are now looking forward to expanding into Mullen’s commercial class 3 truck,” said Greg Striker, partner at MGT Lease Co.

“Momentum continues following last week’s pricing announcement for our Class 3 all-electric cab chassis truck. We are excited to begin delivering trucks to MGT Leasing this summer as they continue to scale up their business,” said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer, Mullen Automotive.

“Our agreement with MGT enables them to offer their fleet customers a competitive commercial EV vehicle offering, including both our EV cargo van and now the larger Class 3 EV truck,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About MGT

MGT is a growing commercial vehicle sales and leasing company with annual revenue of over $70 million in 2022 and $100 million projected for 2023. MGT’s primary customer base focuses on last mile segments, such as package delivery and retail, and vocations such as plumbing and electrical. MGT currently provides commercial vehicle sales and leasing across all major OEM brands, with focus on class 1-4 commercial vehicles.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive ( MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.



To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) the projected revenues of MGT and the dollar value of the purchase order; (ii) whether the purchase order will be successfully implemented by the contracting parties; whether the slated delivery and completion times for the purchase order will be realized; whether the all-electric commercial Class 3 Cab Chassis EV Trucks will perform as expected; whether the pricing of Mullen’s vehicles is competitive; or whether Mullen will receive any future Mullen vehicle orders from MGT or Randy Marion; (iii) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (iv) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (v) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (vi) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (vii) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (viii) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (ix) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (x) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (xi) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (xii) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xiii) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Attachment