VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that its couponing platform, Qples by Fobi, will be hosting a webinar with The Coupon Bureau (TCB) to provide an update on the status of 8112 Universal Digital Coupons in the global retail industry.



Panellists Eddy Watson, President of Qples, and Brandi Johnson, CEO of The Coupon Bureau, will discuss the following topics:

What is 8112?

What is the significance of the industry’s new Universal Digital Coupon standard?

What does 8112 mean for the coupon industry?

What are the benefits of 8112 for customers, retailers, and CPG brands?

What is the status of implementation for retailers worldwide?





The Webinar will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9:00am PST/12:00pm EST. Registration for the webinar is here .

Eddy Watson, President of Qples, stated: “There are several exciting advancements in the coupon world with the new 8112 Universal Standard, and we could not be more proud to be at the forefront of this transformative shift to digital coupons alongside Brandi and The Coupon Bureau. 8112 is revolutionizing the way global retailers and brands can deliver a superior customer experience. With our recent successes utilizing our digital media offerings, there is a clear focus and evident industry demand when it comes to mobile coupon redemption.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, stated: “We see tremendous blue-sky opportunities for the retail industry with the shift to 8112 Universal Digital Coupons. Qples is well-positioned to leverage our expertise and experience and act as the gateway for retailers and brands as they transition toward the new verified standard of 8112. It’s a very exciting time in the mobile and digital space, and there’s unprecedented potential that 8112 coupons will bring to both the Qples business and industry at scale.”

For more information on Qples by Fobi and 8112 Digital Coupons, please visit the Qples Website .

This press release is available on the Fobi website .

To download the Fobi Investor Experience Wallet Pass to get enhanced access to investor information about Fobi, please visit our Investor Experience page .

About The Coupon Bureau

The Coupon Bureau is an open-market platform connecting all stakeholders to the new Universal Positive Offer File. We help support smarter promotions and enable the ongoing growth of the industry. This allows all current stakeholders to maintain their current business functions and expand those by utilizing The Coupon Bureau connectivity. For more information, visit http://www.thecouponbureau.org/ .

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: [email protected] LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.