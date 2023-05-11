Generac Expands Portable Generator Line with Largest Wattage Offering to Date

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 11, 2023

GP15500EFI and GP18000EFI aimed at offering enough power to provide whole home backup

WAUKESHA, Wis., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., (NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced two new additions to the GP line of portable generators – the GP15500EFI and GP18000EFI. The highest wattage portable generators available from Generac, the GP15500EFI and GP18000EFI are large enough to potentially provide whole home backup power when paired with a Generac HomeLink™ manual transfer switch.

"We're constantly innovating and enhancing our power solutions, with the aim of providing every consumer with a power option that best fits their needs," said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power at Generac. "Consumers who are not ideal candidates for a home standby system, such as those who rent their home and cannot install a permanent system, now have access to the security and safety that comes with the ability to backup their whole home in the event of an outage."

The Generac GP15500EFI, with 15,500 running watts, and GP18000EFI, with 18,000 running watts, provide dependable portable power that is ideal for high-wattage jobsite demands, DIY projects and emergency home backup. Both portable generators are built with the Generac G-FORCE 816CC EFI engine which is designed to provide optimum fuel efficiency at all engine speeds and load demands, helping lower fuel consumption and emissions. Featuring COsense® technology, the new generators are designed to automatically shut down when toxic levels of carbon monoxide are detected. Additionally, with less than 5% total harmonic distortion, the GP15500EFI and GP18000EFI will safely power sensitive electronic equipment.

The new GP15500EFI (MSRP $3,999) and GP18000EFI (MSRP $4,399) are immediately available through Generac's omni-channel sales outlets in the United States, including leading home improvement retailers. For more information, visit the website.

About Generac
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers
[email protected]
Phone: 262.544.4811 Ext. 4456

favicon.png?sn=CG97045&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generac-expands-portable-generator-line-with-largest-wattage-offering-to-date-301821691.html

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.

