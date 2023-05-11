Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand with Four New Scented Varieties of Epsom Salt Bath and Foot Soaks

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 11, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer proudly announces the introduction of four new scented varieties of Natural Grocers® Brand Epsom Salt Bath & Foot Soaks to the company's premium quality house brand. Customers looking to create a spa-like experience at home at an Always Affordable PriceSM, can enjoy Natural Grocers Brand Epsom Salts in four relaxing options: Peppermint Muscle Soak, Lavender Relaxation, Tea Tree Foot Soak and Eucalyptus Everyday Cleanse.

Epsom_Salts.jpg

Made Without Phthalates, Parabens, Artificial Colors or Synthetic Fragrances, plus cruelty-free.

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND PRODUCTS EPSOM SALTS

"Since the beginning, Natural Grocers has been elevating the status quo for better standards rooted in the principles that support the health of humans and the planet—this includes our beauty and hygiene products. We have an expansive body care and beauty department comprised of only the highest quality ingredients," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "The new Epsom salt varieties are sourced from the same trusted supplier that has provided bulk Epsom salt to Natural Grocers since 2016. They specialize in globally sourced, farm-direct commodities including spices, seasonings, grain and value-added dry flavor products. Our new varieties of Epsom Salt Bath and Foot Soaks use captivating essential oils, are cruelty-free and value-sized at 64 oz. to provide an affordable, relaxing bath ritual in the comfort of your home."

The new body care additions demonstrate a concerted effort to expand the Natural Grocers Brand Products line, established in 2016, which presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Body Care Standards by clicking here.

PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

  • 100% USP Grade Magnesium Sulfate
  • Made with Essential Oils
  • Meets USP Pharmaceutical Grade Purity Requirements
  • Cruelty-Free
  • Made Without Phthalates, Parabens, Artificial Colors or Synthetic Fragrances
  • Available in 64 oz. Resealable Pouch

RECENT ADDITIONS AND COMING SOON

Recent additions to the Natural Grocers Brand Product Line include items such as three new varieties of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Mustard. Learn more about Natural Grocers' Grocery Standards here.

Customers can expect to see more premium-quality additions at Always Affordable Prices℠ to the house brand line, including Natural Grocers Brand Sparkling Spring Water in non-BPA lined aluminum bottles, available in stores now.

  • Click here for a media kit featuring the new products, courtesy of Natural Grocers.
  • To request media samples, or for any press-related questions, please contact Katie Macarelli: [email protected].

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Natural_Grocers_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA95645&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-expands-house-brand-with-four-new-scented-varieties-of-epsom-salt-bath-and-foot-soaks-301820476.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA95645&Transmission_Id=202305110744PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA95645&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.