Cannara Biotech Inc. To Participate At Canaccord Genuity's 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative product offerings at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced its upcoming participation at Canaccord Genuity's 7th annual global cannabis conference. This one-day event will feature company presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management teams representing the most reputable and recognizable names in the thriving cannabis industry.

Cannara_Biotech_Inc__Cannara_Biotech_Inc__To_Participate_At_Cana.jpg

Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer of Cannara will give a presentation outlining Cannara's brief history, its current state of operations and the opportunity ahead for existing and potential new shareholders on Thursday May 18th at 9:00 am ET. For those interested in listening to the presentation, you may register for the event here: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord88/love.v/2788332. Investors that are unable to attend the live presentation will have the opportunity to watch a recording on the investor page of the company website cannara.ca.

Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer of Cannara commented, "We are excited to have been selected to present at one of the premier cannabis conferences in the industry. Cannara has achieved so much in its brief existence, the management team and I are very proud of our accomplishments. I look forward to showcasing the Cannara name to all of the reputable investors taking part in this tremendous event".

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 120,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

favicon.png?sn=MO78465&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannara-biotech-inc-to-participate-at-canaccord-genuitys-7th-annual-global-cannabis-conference-301811548.html

SOURCE Cannara Biotech Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO78465&Transmission_Id=202305110800PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO78465&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.