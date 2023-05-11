PR Newswire

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative product offerings at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced its upcoming participation at Canaccord Genuity's 7th annual global cannabis conference. This one-day event will feature company presentations and one-on-one meetings with senior management teams representing the most reputable and recognizable names in the thriving cannabis industry.

Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer of Cannara will give a presentation outlining Cannara's brief history, its current state of operations and the opportunity ahead for existing and potential new shareholders on Thursday May 18th at 9:00 am ET. For those interested in listening to the presentation, you may register for the event here: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord88/love.v/2788332. Investors that are unable to attend the live presentation will have the opportunity to watch a recording on the investor page of the company website cannara.ca.

Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer of Cannara commented, "We are excited to have been selected to present at one of the premier cannabis conferences in the industry. Cannara has achieved so much in its brief existence, the management team and I are very proud of our accomplishments. I look forward to showcasing the Cannara name to all of the reputable investors taking part in this tremendous event".

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. ( TSXV: LOVE ) ( OTCQB: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB ) is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 120,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca .

