CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 after the market closes, via a letter to shareholders posted to the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the live conference call, please dial: (646) 307-1963 in the U.S. or (800) 715-9871 internationally and reference the conference ID 7699396. The live webcast will be available on Viasat's Investor Relations website and will be archived and available on the site for approximately one month immediately following the conference call.

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Viasat, Inc. Contacts
Deb Green, Public Relations—Corporate, +1 (678) 395-0122, [email protected]
Paul Froelich/Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, +1 (760) 476-2633, [email protected]

