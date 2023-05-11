City of Mesa digitally transforms its business-critical systems with CGI Advantage®

MESA, Ariz., May 11, 2023

System supports third-largest city in Arizona with over 500,000 citizens, 4,400 employees, and an operating budget of $2.3 billion

MESA, Ariz., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the City of Mesa's launch of a transformed and modernized enterprise resource planning (ERP) system using CGI Advantage®, CGI's full-suite, built-for-government solution. The system launch signals the completion of the upgrade work under a 10-year agreement with CGI.

CGI Advantage supports 3rd largest city in Arizona with 500,000 citizens, 4,400 employees and operating budget of $2.3B

"CGI has provided a modern, innovative and flexible solution that continues to help us meet our strategic goals for management of City resources in the digital age," said Michael Kennington, CFO/Deputy City Manager of the City of Mesa. "The City is realizing benefits from eliminating customizations, streamlining the user experience, increasing data-driven business decisions, and transforming to SaaS-enabled technology."

CGI and the City of Mesa have partnered since 2011 for the ongoing transformation of the city's business-critical systems. With the upgrade of CGI Advantage, the City will have greater ERP flexibility with transformed processes that streamline the City's resources and ultimately drives more efficiencies.

For five consecutive years, the City of Mesa has made the top 10 list in the Center for Digital Government's Digital Cities Survey for cities with a population of 500,000 or more. The annual survey recognizes cities using technology to tackle social challenges, enhance services, and strengthen security.

One of the most widely-adopted government ERP solutions, CGI Advantage simplifies government enterprise resource planning with proven, flexible, secure, SaaS-enabled technology. With a mobile-first design and an adaptive role-based user experience, CGI Advantage Cloud has been implemented for more than 500 public sector organizations nationwide to meet complex public sector requirements and streamline financial, procurement, budgeting and HR business processes.

"CGI Advantage provides the City with a fully modernized system, emphasizing enhanced security features and the ability to provide mobile-anywhere access," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. West operations. "Combined with a new user experience, strengthened analytics will provide a huge improvement in the ability to present meaningful, timely, and role-specific data that results in process efficiencies and informed decision making."

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

