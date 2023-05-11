VNET to Announce Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 24, 2023

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

Event Title:


VNET First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Registration Link:


https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2b1a455a2d1c4052884fb097d6b93441

Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers by location, a personal PIN and an email with further detailed instructions, which will be used to join the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 7,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.

