VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Metals Corp. (CSE: CMT)( CMTNF) (“Cullinan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of geophysical surveys at the Lac-des-Isles West graphite project. Airborne magnetic (MAG) and time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) geophysical surveys were conducted over the Property by Prospectair Geosurveys, a leading provider of airborne geophysics services.



The Lac-Des-Iles property consists of 43 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering approximately 2,276 hectares land, near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Québec. The claims are located adjacent to the north and west of the Lac des Iles Graphite Mine (LDI mine) previously owned by Imerys Graphite and Carbon, which has been in operation for over 20 years and is the only significant graphite producer in North America. Cullinan Metals property has excellent infrastructure support, road accessible, located 150 kilometres from Montreal, water, power and manpower available locally.

In April 2023, Prospectair completed a total of 328 line-km of MAG and TDEM surveys over the Property. The survey was carried out with traverse lines oriented N106 to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 100m line spacing. Control lines were flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at a 1000 m line spacing (see Figure 1 below). The survey data is being processed and will be released as soon as available.

“We are excited about getting our exploration program up and running for the season. The geophysics will help identify high priority targets,” said Marc Enright-Morin, President and CEO of Cullinan Metals. “The identification of high-priority targets will provide us with a clear roadmap for our upcoming exploration program, and we look forward to advancing our understanding of the property's potential.”

Figure 1: Survey flight lines dimensions





Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Cullinan Metals Corp.

Cullinan Metals Corp. is a Canadian mining and exploration company focused on the development of energy metals. Cullinan is focused on key energy resources such as the development of copper, graphite and lithium assets around the world.

