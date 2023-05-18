Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company®, announced today that CRN%3Cb%3E%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E%3C%2Fb%3E, a brand of The+Channel+Company, has named Tiffany Hess, vice president, channel development, and Lori Peterson, vice president, global partner management, to the Women of the Channel list for 2023. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, and all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

“Congratulations to Tiffany and Lori on this significant achievement,” says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels, and alliances. “Their dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction, partner success and the growth of Verint’s Partner Program have made them exceptional team members and industry leaders.”

Hess is responsible for managing regional partners that specialize in reselling Verint solutions. With more than 15 years of sales and management experience in the contact center space, Hess focuses on strengthening relationships with key stakeholders by developing programs that fit each partner’s needs.

Peterson’s success is built on establishing and maintaining enduring global partner relationships. She is passionate about building strategic relationships and trust that grows as the partnership grows. Her unique ability to help channel partners leverage Verint’s product knowledge and expertise ensures customer and partner success.

“We are ecstatic to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they’ve accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The 2023 Women of the Channel list is available online at www.CRN.com%2FWOTC. Visit Verint+Customer+Engagement+Platform to learn more about Verint solutions.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. More than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – are using the Verint Customer Engagement Platform to draw on the latest advancements in AI, analytics, and an open cloud architecture to elevate customer experience.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005221/en/