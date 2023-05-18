Tracy Robinson and CN Leaders to Address Investor Conferences on May 17 and 18

MONTREAL, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracy Robinson and CN leaders (TSX: CNR) (: CNI), to address upcoming conferences:

  • Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI), will address the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials and Transportation Conference on May 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET);
  • Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and Ed Harris, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI), will address the Bank of America’s 2023 Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference on May 18, 2023 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Jonathan AbecassisStacy Alderson
Senior ManagerInterim Assistant Vice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
(438) 455-3692(514) 399-0052
[email protected][email protected]
