ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Rob Fried, and Chief Financial Officer, Brianna Gerber, will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference.

Mr. Fried and Mrs. Gerber will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

To arrange a meeting with the ChromaDex management team, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected], or register online by clicking the link here: ChromaDex+Investor+Meetings+-+Lytham+Partners.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen®. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

