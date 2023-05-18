Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced its Guidewire+Marketplace is now home to over 200 partner apps, solidifying the PartnerConnect Solution ecosystem’s position as the largest in the P&C industry. With over 180 Solution partners, the Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem continues to expand the breadth of innovative solutions to benefit its global community of P&C insurers.

PartnerConnect includes four relationship tiers (or levels): Access, Select, Advantage, and Premier. The PartnerConnect tiers are designed to recognize individual partners based on their achievements and promotions, and are awarded as partners gain more market traction when their integrated solutions are adopted by Guidewire customers.

Promoted to the Advantage tier:

%3Cb%3EBetterview%3C%2Fb%3E’s property intelligence and risk management platform leverages aerial imagery, computer vision technology, and third-party property data to provide insurers with actionable insights on property risk for quoting, underwriting, claims, and catastrophe modeling use cases.

Cambridge+Mobile+Telematics+%28CMT%29, one of the world's largest telematics service providers, makes roads and drivers safer through its AI-driven platform, DriveWell®, gathering sensor data from millions of IoT devices like smartphones, proprietary tags, connected vehicles, dash cams, and third-party devices, and fuses them with contextual data — creating a unified view of vehicle and driver behavior.

Earnix is a premier provider of mission-critical composable and cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, product personalization, and telematics whose solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business.

Whatfix empowers anyone, anywhere to have scalable success with technology they use everyday, achieving greater knowledge, expanding capability, and unlocking productivity for themselves and their organizations through the use of Whatfix's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP). DAP integrates seamlessly with applications to enable users, providing in-context information, and guidance to immediately increase individual capability and collectively amplify productivity.

Promoted to the Select tier:

Cognisure ’s AI platform unlocks valuable insights trapped in unstructured insurance documents attached to underwriting submissions, such as loss runs, schedules, ACORD information, Ex-Mods, and policies.

Cognisure's AI platform unlocks valuable insights trapped in unstructured insurance documents attached to underwriting submissions, such as loss runs, schedules, ACORD information, Ex-Mods, and policies.

EasySend is the no-code, front-office onboarding and claims settlement solution for P&C insurance. Our Guidewire partnership focuses specifically on EasySend's Digital FNOL creation, submission, and integration with ClaimCenter.

Medallia is a pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. Many of the largest insurance companies in the world use our platform to capture and analyze satisfaction signals from customers, take immediate action to keep them happy, and thereby improve retention and profitability.

n2uitive is a leading provider of recorded statement lifecycle management solutions across the insurance industry. n2uitive solutions enable adjusters to securely record, store, transcribe, and manage claims interview statements from any phone—anytime and anywhere.

“Our PartnerConnect Solution partners have gone above and beyond through their business and integration development,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “With their increasingly powerful integrations, customers can rest assured that differentiation is within reach. We proudly congratulate them on their well-deserved promotions and on their success in helping establish smarter solutions that elevate businesses further.”

In addition to the strong momentum of the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution program, Guidewire developed the Insurtech+Vanguards initiative, which+launched+in+2021. Guidewire scouts the next generation of insurtech innovation for insurers as it identifies and incubates potential new members of its PartnerConnect program. Six Insurtech Vanguard members have been welcomed into the PartnerConnect program to build leading-edge digital solutions for insurers, ranging from claim inspection imaging to reporting, to artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis for fraud detection, and rapid compliance testing. The following former Insurtech Vanguards have joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as new Solution partners:

ZestyAI is an AI-powered, predictive property and climate risk platform for insurers. Our platform powers best-in-class risk decisions at leading US P&C insurers.

ZestyAI is an AI-powered, predictive property and climate risk platform for insurers. Our platform powers best-in-class risk decisions at leading US P&C insurers.

Blitzz empowers collaborating teams in insurance workflows with remote video, AR, and AI without an app download. Agents, adjusters, inspectors, repair technicians and more can remotely see an insured's vehicle or property over live video to assess damage.

Coherent+Spark accelerates underwriting, rating, issuance, and claims by converting Excel-based business logic to a secure API.

accelerates underwriting, rating, issuance, and claims by converting Excel-based business logic to a secure API. Bindable is an insurtech leader for alternative distribution, servicing hundreds of leading brands, brokers, and insurers. Together, Bindable+and+Guidewire enable open distribution by integrating Guidewire Cloud with Bindable’s digital distribution platform, making it easier for carriers across all tiers (regional and national) to sell their insurance products through trusted brands and expand into new markets.

Bindable is an insurtech leader for alternative distribution, servicing hundreds of leading brands, brokers, and insurers. Together, Bindable+and+Guidewire enable open distribution by integrating Guidewire Cloud with Bindable's digital distribution platform, making it easier for carriers across all tiers (regional and national) to sell their insurance products through trusted brands and expand into new markets.

Kanverse uses AI powered automation to minimize manual touchpoints in submission intake and claims processing. Kanverse delivers up to 80% savings in operations cost, reduces processing time by up to 98%, and turbocharges productivity.

Fize enables real-time access to customers' current insurance data to streamline customer experience and unlock data to augment risk, decision on user quality, and power marketing.

“We are thrilled to champion the trailblazers in Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguard program, which closely monitors the P&C industry and the needs of today’s insurers worldwide,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire. “We are very proud of the success of this initiative and of our former Insurtech Vanguards who have now graduated and become official Solution partners within Guidewire PartnerConnect.”

To discover what’s possible for your organization, please visit the Guidewire+Marketplace for the latest technology trends and applications.

