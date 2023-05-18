First American by Deluxe Expands Partnership with SwipeSimple to Deliver Full-Service Omnichannel Solutions for SMBs

First American by Deluxe (

NYSE:DLX, Financial), an award-winning, top 20 merchant payment processor has integrated SwipeSimple’s omnichannel software and devices into its merchant processing platform. The combined solution enables SMBs to accept and manage payments from one easy-to-use platform, from equipment deployment, service and billing, all the way to merchant-acquiring services that offer multiple payment types and settlement options. The solution is backed by First American's industry-leading customer service.

"Small- and mid-sized businesses need simplicity, and First American by Deluxe delivers," said Shawn Dillon, EVP of Sales at First American. "The combination of the SwipeSimple customer-facing technology with our full-service acquiring solution fills a critical gap for SMB merchants and software partners delivering everything they need and nothing they don’t.”

"Our partnership with First American over the past few years has enabled us to support entrepreneurs as they scale and manage small businesses across the U.S.", Natalia Leonardis, CardFlight VP of Business Development. "By integrating SwipeSimple directly into their merchant processing platform, we are confident that First American will make it possible for more merchants to easily access the wide range of ways to accept payments built into our software platform."

As the payment landscape continues to evolve, agility and adaptability are key traits for success. The Deluxe omnichannel approach simplifies business operations for merchants, and this partnership is designed to improve customer retention rates, provide access to more cross-selling opportunities, and increase total contract value, delivering mutual benefits for Deluxe, its customers, and shareholders.

About First American Payment Systems by Deluxe

First American by Deluxe, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to nearly 155,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.first-american.net.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

