LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitNile Metaverse, Inc. ( BNMV) (“BitNile Metaverse” or the “Company”), the company operating the rapidly growing virtual world, BitNile.com (the “Platform”), and Ed Carpenter Racing announced today that Conor Daly’s No. 20 BitNile.com Chevrolet would carry special livery featuring the BitNile Platform in the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. Mr. Daly will unveil the car and participate in a virtual meet and greet tonight at 8:00 pm ET at www.BitNile.com. This first-of-its-kind unveiling will take place exclusively on the Platform. Fans can be a part of the ceremony by creating a free account at www.BitNile.com. This is part of what the Company sees as the Platform’s mission, i.e., to make events and experiences universally accessible to the public via the metaverse.

BitNile.com, Inc. (“BNI”), the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that owns and operates the Platform, with over 1,000,000 engaged users, recently launched social gaming in its metaverse. The Platform’s first social gaming release is roulette, which can accommodate over 1,000 simultaneous players in one social environment. The exciting new livery design features multiple gaming icons including a roulette wheel, playing cards and dice. BNI anticipates future social games to be released to include Poker, Blackjack, Craps and Slot Machines.

“I always love the special liveries that roll out for the biggest race in the world - the Indianapolis 500,” stated Conor Daly. “And anyone who knows Todd Ault and the BitNile.com team knows they are all in on IndyCar racing. This gaming themed BitNile.com car is the perfect way to promote social gaming in the metaverse, and I am excited to show it to everyone tonight!”

“We are just getting started with the launch of social gaming on the Platform. Users can expect more games, livestreaming events, and unique experiences only possible in the Company’s metaverse,” said Milton “Todd” Ault, III, Executive Chairman of BNI. “Conor has been an incredible ambassador for our company, and we are excited to celebrate the launch of social gaming at this year’s Indianapolis 500.”

BNI is honoring Daly’s 10th start in the race by displaying dice (adding up to 10) on each sidepod and from an overhead view of both sidepods the dice add up to 20, Daly’s entry number. The roulette wheel and the playing cards also incorporate the lucky No 20.

The No. 21 BitNile.com Chevrolet driven by Rinus VeeKay and the No. 33 BitNile.com Chevrolet driven by Ed Carpenter will feature the traditional BitNile.com branding for the Indy 500.

Launched on March 1, 2023, the Platform has new features and functionality will be added to it from time to time, including eCommerce, live-streaming entertainment, and social networking. The Platform offers real-world money prizes through a sweepstakes model. Sweepstakes are only open to residents of the United States (excluding residents of Idaho and Washington) who are at least eighteen (18) years old or the age of majority in their jurisdiction (whichever occurs later) at the time of entry. Participation is void where prohibited by law.

Users can access and explore the early-access version of the Platform and receive updates by visiting https://BitNile.com/.

The Platform uses Google Analytics to track usage and identify users. A user is considered to be engaged if one of the following conditions is met: the session lasted longer than 10 seconds; it resulted in one or more conversation events; or it resulted in two or more page/screen views.

About BitNile Metaverse, Inc.

Founded in 2011, BitNile Metaverse ( BNMV) owns 100% of BNI, including the BitNile.com metaverse platform. The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. In addition to BitNile.com, Inc., BitNile Metaverse also owns three non-core subsidiaries either directly or indirectly: approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. ( WOEN) indirectly; 100% of Zest Labs, Inc. directly; and approximately 89% of Agora Digital Holdings Inc. directly. BitNile Metaverse also owns approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp ( WTRV).

About Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter Racing (“ECR”) first entered the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in 2012. The Indianapolis-based race team has proven its versatility by collecting eight wins across each type of track the series competes on – street and road courses, short ovals and speedways. ECR is led by IndyCar’s only team owner/driver, Ed Carpenter, three-time pole winner for the Indianapolis 500 (2013, 2014 and 2018). The 2023 season has the team continue to compete with two full-time entries: the No. 20 BitNile.com Chevrolet with Conor Daly behind the wheel and the No. 21 BitNile.com Chevrolet, driven by Rinus VeeKay. Ed Carpenter will round out the team’s three-car effort on the ovals, campaigning the No. 33 BitNile.com Chevrolet. More information may be found at http://www.edcarpenterracing.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BitNile Metaverse will not undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and BitNile Metaverse’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect BitNile Metaverse’s business and financial results which are included in BitNile Metaverse’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.net.