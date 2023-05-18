LiveVox to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced that its CEO, John DiLullo, and its CFO, Gregg Clevenger, will participate at three upcoming investor conferences.

  • 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference – Presentation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET (12:45 PM PT)
  • Jefferies Software Conference – Presentation on Tuesday, May 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT)
  • Bank of America Global Technology Conference – 1x1 Meetings on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

In order to access these presentations, please visit the LiveVox Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.livevox.com%2F. If you would like to request a meeting with management, please contact your representative from the conference sponsor.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a proven cloud CCaaS platform that helps business leaders redefine customer engagement and transform their contact center’s performance. Decision-makers use LiveVox to improve customer experience, boost agent productivity, empower their managers, and enhance their system orchestration capabilities. Everything needed to deliver game-changing results can be seamlessly integrated and configured to maximize your success: Omnichannel Communications, AI, a Contact Center CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management tools. For more than 20 years, clients of all sizes and industries have trusted LiveVox’s scalable and reliable cloud platform to power billions of omnichannel interactions every year. LiveVox is headquartered in San Francisco, with international offices in Medellin, Colombia and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit http%3A%2F%2Flivevox.com.

