Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced it has been recognized by Nucleus Research as a Leader in the 2023+Workforce+Management+%28WFM%29+Technology+Value+Matrix. This is the fifth consecutive year that Zebra has placed in the Leader’s quadrant.

Zebra’s Workforce+Management (WFM) software suite solves the needs of organizations with large workforces in the retail, banking, and hospitality industries. The cornerstone solution, Workforce+Scheduler, provides AI-driven scheduling as well as labor forecasting and budgeting capabilities. Additional WFM solutions include Time and Attendance, Advanced Analytics and Reporting, and Employee Self-Service™ (ESS), giving associates the flexibility to control their schedules on a mobile-first interface.

Zebra complements its WFM offerings with: Task+Manager, which simplifies store operations, maximizes labor efficiency and measures progress in real time; Workforce+Connect, which streamlines in-store communication with push-to-talk capabilities and secure messaging; Zebra+Prescriptive+Analytics, which turns data into action and lowers total retail loss; and SmartCount, which drives real-time inventory visibility while boosting accuracy and efficiency. These solutions empower managers to improve communications and productivity, standardize processes, better align employee work with traffic and sales, and increase retention rates while optimizing labor and inventory investments.

“Zebra Technologies is proud to again be recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Nucleus Research Workforce Management Technology Value Matrix,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Our AI-powered solutions help businesses win in this new age of agile engagement with critical tools like labor budgeting, forecasting and scheduling while increasing employee productivity and retention.”

Nucleus Research evaluated 19 WFM providers based on the usability and functionality of their solutions, examining the value achieved by using each of them. Zebra’s cloud-based WFM solution was lauded for its comprehensive feature set, ease of use and advanced AI-powered features, giving organizations the ability to balance workload, anticipate demand, ensure compliance, reduce labor costs and elevate customer service. This year, solution enhancements including multi-site scheduling, intuitive UX, reliability, scalability, and availability (via the Google Cloud Platform) were noted as additional value drivers for Zebra customers.

“We positioned Zebra as a Leader in the 2023 WFM Technology Value Matrix for the fifth straight year because its solution is well-suited to meet the evolving needs of organizations in industries with large and complex workforces, including retail, banking, and hospitality,” said Evelyn McMullen, Analyst at Nucleus Research. “The ongoing uncertainty of today’s labor market and economic climate makes Zebra’s WFM solution a critical one for organizations to effectively optimize their workforce and elevate the customer experience.”

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra’s customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ABOUT NUCLEUS RESEARCH

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit www.NucleusResearch.com.

