GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will host its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 4:00pm EDT.

The Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote their shares in advance of the meeting, whether over the internet at www.proxyvote.com, by telephone or by mail.

As described in the Company’s proxy materials, holders of record of the Company’s common stock at the close of business on April 24, 2023 are entitled to notice of, to attend and to vote at the meeting and any adjournments or postponements of the meeting.

To facilitate broader shareholder attendance and cost savings, the meeting will be conducted virtually. Shareholders may attend, vote and submit questions via live webcast by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FGRWG2023.

Shareholders should refer to the Company’s proxy materials filed with the SEC for additional information.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 61 stores across 17 states. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

