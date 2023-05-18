PROG Holdings, Inc. Appoints Todd King as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PROG+Holdings%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:PRG, Financial), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, and Four Technologies, announces that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Todd King as PROG Holdings’ Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, effective May 15, 2023.

As PROG Holdings’ Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, Mr. King will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s Legal, Compliance, Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), and Government Relations departments.

Mr. King served as the Company’s Chief Corporate Governance, Securities Law and M&A Counsel since January 2017, and his accomplishments included leading the legal function in the spin-off of the Company’s Aaron’s Business in 2020. He has more than fourteen years’ experience working in senior level roles in public company law departments, where he has advised executive officers and boards of directors on a wide range of legal and regulatory topics.

“Todd’s deep legal and business expertise coupled with the collaborative role he has had in our success make him a great choice to lead our Legal and Compliance efforts,” said PROG Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Michaels. “After working closely with him for more than seven years, I am confident that he will continue his exemplary performance as we continue to lead the way with inclusive, flexible, and transparent financial products for consumers of all backgrounds.”

About Todd King
Todd King was named PROG Holdings’ Chief Legal and Compliance Officer following nearly seven years as the Company’s Chief Corporate Governance, Securities Law and M&A Counsel.

Mr. King also served as the Deputy General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer for Axiall Corporation (formerly known as Georgia Gulf Corporation), a publicly traded chemical and building products company, Vice President and Division General Counsel for The Schwan Food Company, a food manufacturing and distribution company, and as an associate with an international law firm.

Mr. King has a BBA in Finance and Juris Doctor degree from the University of Georgia and served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Harold L. Murphy in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

About PROG Holdings, Inc.
PROG Holdings, Inc. (

NYSE:PRG, Financial) is a fintech holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, that provides transparent and competitive payment options to consumers. The Company owns Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions, Vive Financial, an omnichannel provider of second-look revolving credit products, and Four Technologies, provider of Buy Now, Pay Later payment options through its platform Four. More information on PROG Holdings' companies can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.progholdings.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230511005025r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005025/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.