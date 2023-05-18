UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 18, 2023

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023

HONG KONG, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) ( UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the market open on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time the same day.

Listeners may access the call by dialing:

International:+1-412-902-4272
US (Toll Free):+1-888-346-8982
UK (Toll Free)0-800-279-9489
UK (Local Toll)0-207-544-1375
Mainland China (Toll Free):400-120-1203
Hong Kong (Toll Free):800-905-945
Hong Kong (Local Toll):+852-3018-4992
Singapore (Toll Free):800-120-6157
Australia (Toll Free):1-800-121301

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 25, 2023, by dialing:

US (Toll Free):+1-877-344-7529
International:+1-412-317-0088
Canada (Toll Free):855-669-9658
Replay Passcode:7710485

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
Jillian Zeng
Tel: +852-2180-6111
E-mail: [email protected]
Investor Relations:
The Equity Group Inc.In China:
Alice Zhang, AssociateLucy Ma, Associate
Tel: +1-212-836-9610Tel: +86 10 5661 7012
E-mail: [email protected]E-mail: [email protected]
