Modine to Host Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 25, 2023

35 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis., May 11, 2023

RACINE, Wis., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

During the call, Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael B. (Mick) Lucareli, will review the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results.

To access the live webcast, including presentation slides, please log on through the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the slides and the audio will be available on or after May 25, 2023 on the investor section of Modine's website at http://www.modine.com. An audio only replay will be available through midnight on June 1, 2023 by dialing 877-660-6853 (international replay 201-612-7415) and entering the Conference ID# 13736852. A transcript of the call will be posted to the company's website on or after May 31, 2023.

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering A Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information visit www.modine.com.

Contact: Kathleen Powers, (262) 636-1687, [email protected]

