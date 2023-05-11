Allied Payment Network Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 11, 2023

Financial Institutions can now provide Allied's real-time payment solutions to customers through Q2's Digital Banking Platform

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry leader in real-time, open-network payments solutions to banks and credit unions, today announced an integration with Q2's Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program.Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. As part of the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program, financial institutions can now purchase Allied's real-time money movement solutions and offer them to account holders through their digital banking applications.

The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology into the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.

"We couldn't be more excited to become a part of the Q2 Innovation Studio and all the opportunities that integrating with such a highly respected digital banking platform offers us," said Geoff Knapp, Allied's CEO. "Q2 has a stellar reputation in the banking industry, and we can't wait to expand Allied's reach through this partnership."

To learn more about the Q2 Innovation Studio Partner Accelerator Program, please clickhere.

About Allied Payment Network

Allied is an industry-leading provider of digital money movement solutions for banks and credit unions of all sizes. Allied's suite of online and mobile payment solutions includes online bill pay, P2P, PicturePay®, BizPay, PortalPay, A2A, Vault, and online loan payments. For more information, visit www.AlliedPayment.com.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

