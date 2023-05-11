GWM New Energy Strategy Boosts Sales Surge

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BAODING, China, May 11, 2023

BAODING, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 8, GWM released the latest sales data. This April, GWM sold 93,107 vehicles, with a year-on-year increase of 73.14%. The number of new energy vehicles (NEVs) sold reached 14,863, up 284.06% year-on-year (YoY).

GWM.jpg

Under the trend of accelerating transformation of new energy in the global automobile industry, GWM, a global intelligent technology company, has rapidly integrated into the trend of intelligent NEVs. As a result, GWM's sales volume for NEVs continues to grow steadily.

GWM has launched different new energy product lines in the global market, such as HAVAL H6 PHEV, H6 HEV, JOLION HEV, GWM TANK300 HEV, GWM TANK500 HEV, and WEY Coffee 01. Those models have attracted consumers with their outstanding performance and intelligence-based experience.

The rich variety of products in GWM's product matrix, combined with the advantages of NEVs, drives GWM's sales volume in overseas markets. In April, GWM sold 21,814 vehicles overseas, up 182.09% YoY, accounting for 23.43% of the total sales volume.

According to the latest data released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA), the sales volume of GWM HAVAL surpasses BMW and Mazda in the ranking of local automobile brands, securing a spot among the top 10.

In the Australian market, HAVAL H6 HEV and JOLION HEV have brought local consumers a new mobility experience with the intelligent technologies of NEVs. According to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries VFACTS new-car sales report, GWM's sales volume soared by 63.8% in April.

In response to the demand for green and intelligent mobility life of consumers in different regions, GWM keeps expanding its new energy product lines. During Auto Shanghai 2023, GWM displayed over 15 NEVs as their debut to the public. GWM HAVAL's new medium new energy SUV (dubbed "Fierce Dragon MAX in the Chinese market), GWM TANK400, and POER Shanhai HEV premiered globally. In the meantime, GWM held the 2023 Global Conference, introducing its global expansion, Forest Ecosystem, and future new energy strategic planning.

In the new energy field, GWM has always continuously increased investment in new technology R&D to drive product upgrading. Last year, GWM invested CNY 12.181 billion in R&D, up 34.34% on a year-on-year. By 2025, GWM will invest a total of CNY 100 billion in R&D of new energy and intelligent technologies.

At present, GWM has established new energy solutions covering pure electric, hydrogen energy, and hybrid. To meet consumers' diverse needs, GWM has recently released many advanced technologies, including Hi4 (Hybrid intelligent 4WD) and off-road super hybrid architecture Hi4-T. GWM's frequent release of new technologies and products has solidified its image as new energy and intelligent car makers.

Going forward, GWM will steadily advance its new energy transformation strategy and keep consolidate Forest Ecosystem. GWM will introduce more intelligent new energy models globally to provide a more "Greener, Higher, Safer" experience with advanced technology.

favicon.png?sn=CN97557&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gwm-new-energy-strategy-boosts-sales-surge-301822152.html

SOURCE GWM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN97557&Transmission_Id=202305110814PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN97557&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.