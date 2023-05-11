PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced that effective immediately, Yao Morin will serve as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) – the first to serve in this newly created role. As CTO, Morin will lead JLL's global technology development strategy and delivery and will oversee the newly centralized engineering group within JLL Technologies (JLLT), the technology division of JLL.

"Yao's leadership and experience will bolster our organization and strengthen the alignment between product and data strategy, which is critical as commercial real estate evolves into a data-driven enterprise," said Yishai Lerner, co-chief executive officer at JLL Technologies. "Uniting our application engineers, data engineers, analysts and data scientists from across the organization within this new engineering group headed by Yao will ensure we continue to maximize business value for our clients through our tech and our talent."

Since joining JLL Technologies as Chief Data Officer in 2020, Morin has led the business line's approach to gathering, extracting, storing and leveraging data assets across all JLL businesses to develop new value for investors, occupiers and the broader JLL organization.

"Creating a centralized engineering organization aligns with JLL's overall approach to data where we have created an easily accessible, traceable data platform from all our data sources," said Morin. "We now have the most comprehensive, trustworthy, and organized data in the CRE space and function as a unified organization to give our clients sharper market insights. I'm thrilled to be leading the charge as we optimize our teams to continue innovating and delivering best-in-class products."

Notably, Morin and her team at JLL Technologies are working on projects that incorporate the use of data and technology to reduce energy consumption and make the building lifecycle, from construction to building operations, more sustainable. Morin emphasizes that using data to make a company's real estate footprint more sustainable and efficient is one of the most effective ways to get on the path to net-zero and meet long-term sustainability goals.

Prior to JLL Technologies, Morin served as chief data officer and head of U.S. engineering at StubHub, where she defined and championed StubHub's company-wide data strategy and oversaw the execution of a complete data transformation. She also drove the development and modernization of Intuit's data infrastructure as head of data science and machine learning engineering/principal data scientist.

Morin holds doctorate and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota, as well a bachelor's degree in information engineering from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications. Additionally, she holds several patents for her work related to user experience, data analytics and management, machine learning, and more. She is based in San Francisco, California where she actively supports early-stage start-ups and promotes diversity in the data industry.

