Rasmussen, a leading educator of pre-licensure nurses in the U.S., gives the awards annually as part of National Nurses Month activities

MINNEAPOLIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University today announced its 2023 Nursing Excellence Award winners as part of the University's National Nurses Month activities. Thirty-six Rasmussen student and faculty honorees were selected from almost 200 nominations nationwide. Individuals were nominated by their peers for their dedication to becoming skilled nurses or for their contributions to the nursing profession and healthcare fields.

The annual National Nurses Month celebration, launched by the American Nurses Association, honors the contributions of the more than four million registered nurses in this country.

"From labor and delivery through hospice, nurses provide a critical role in the health and well-being of every member of society throughout their lives," said Paula Singer, president of Rasmussen University. "At Rasmussen, we're honored to provide access and opportunity for students who want to pursue high-quality nursing education, and we're proud of our incredible community of nurse educators who are passionately committed to teaching the next generation of nurses."

Dr. Savitri Dixon-Saxon, senior vice president and provost of Rasmussen added, "Inspiring, encouraging, innovative and passionate—these are just a few words used to describe this year's Nursing Excellence Award winners by their nominators. Our nursing faculty and student honorees truly exemplify Rasmussen's commitment to academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. We couldn't be more pleased to honor their devotion to the profession during National Nurses Month."

Rasmussen University is a national leader in pre-licensure nursing education. The University offers a full nursing education ladder, from Practical Nursing (PN) to a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) as well as 15 health science and healthcare administration programs.1 The University works with health systems nationwide to transform the relationship between nursing education and employment.

Among the 2023 Rasmussen Nursing Excellence Award winners by state and campus affiliation, include:

Florida

Evette Antanious, faculty, Central Pasco

Sharyl Cook, faculty, Ocala

Barbara Paredes, student, Ocala

Illinois

Mone't Bradley, student, Rockford

Anita Massey, faculty, Aurora/Naperville

Ilia McAllister, student, Romeoville/Joliet

Alycia Thomas, student, Mokena/Tinley Park

Joanna Youstra, faculty, Romeoville/Joliet

Kansas

Diane Blackler, faculty, Overland Park

Amy Frick, faculty, Topeka

Minnesota

Tifany Anderson, faculty, Bloomington; Lake Elmo/Woodbury

Scott Church, faculty, Eagan

Janelle Johnson, student, Eagan

Kristi Krautkremer, faculty, Mankato

Margaret Mburu, Hennepin/Anoka

Lindsay Nelson, faculty, Bloomington

Kendra Osheim, student, Lake Elmo/Woodbury

Brooke Scheer, student, St. Cloud

Kathleen Sowada, faculty, St. Cloud

Wisconsin

Lori Hecker, faculty, Green Bay

McKenna Nemeth, student, Green Bay

Rasmussen University Online (post-licensure nursing programs)

David Campbell-Odell, faculty

To learn more about how Rasmussen is celebrating National Nurses Month, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/nurses-week.

About Rasmussen University:

Rasmussen University, a university accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (www.hlcommission.org), is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through innovative educational programs. As a pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the University is defining a new generation of higher education that focuses on competency-based education, technology and transferable skills. Rasmussen offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and in person at 22 campuses around the country. The University is designed to lift and support its students every step of the way, from each student's first credential to their last. Rasmussen is dedicated to global enrichment, serving the underserved, and meeting the evolving needs of diverse students, communities, and economies. Rasmussen encourages its students, faculty, and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. Rasmussen is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI). For more information about Rasmussen University, please visit www.rasmussen.edu.

About American Public Education, Inc.:

American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), through its institutions American Public University System (APUS), Rasmussen University, Hondros College of Nursing and Graduate School USA (GSUSA) provides education that transforms lives, advances careers, and improves communities.

