PR Newswire
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2023
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:
J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications (TMC) Conference
Date: May 23, 2023
Presentation time: 11:35am PT / 2:35pm ET
The presentation will be available as a live webcast accessible through the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com. An archived replay will be available on the website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.
Contacts
Investors & Analysts
David A. Rubin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4632
[email protected]
Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flex-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-301821278.html
SOURCE Flex