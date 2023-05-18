Hansen Technologies ( ASX:HSN, Financial), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce today that the City of Columbia, state capital of South Carolina, has gone live with an upgraded version of Hansen+CIS.

Part of the Hansen+Suite+for+Energy+%26amp%3B+Utilities, the new version of Hansen CIS will help the City of Columbia continue to modernise its existing infrastructure. Equipped with enhanced UI configuration capabilities and an expanded integration framework, Hansen CIS is enabling the City of Columbia to manage the full customer service and revenue lifecycle for water and energy-related services. The solution offers business-process automation, wizards, workflows and other efficiencies to streamline the customer management and billing operations. This development marks a progressive upgrade in the City of Columbia’s infrastructure as it prioritises its digitisation journey, aims to lower costs and increase operational efficiencies.

Carmen Flemming, Senior Project Manager at City of Columbia, commented: “Hansen remains, to this day, a name that we know we can unequivocally rely on and a valuable partner in our efforts to provide best-in-class services to the residents of Columbia. The professionalism and continuous diligence of their team ensured that we had a successful deployment. With this upgrade to the latest version of Hansen CIS, we will be able to serve a growing population more efficiently.”

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: “At Hansen, we are privileged to enjoy a number of long-term relationships with municipalities across the United States, playing a pivotal role in enabling a better digital experience for their stakeholders. This agreement with the City of Columbia speaks to their longstanding faith in the Hansen product and our dedicated team. We continue to be encouraged by the positive uptake of Hansen CIS across North America, especially at a time when we foresee complexity in the industry increasing in the years to come.”

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen

Hansen (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About the City of Columbia

The capital of South Carolina, Columbia has a population of over 137,000 people, and provides water, electric, sanitation and stormwater services to its residents.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcolumbiasc.gov%2F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005014/en/