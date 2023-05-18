DatChat Launches the Habytat Mobile Metaverse for the Masses

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DatChat+Inc. (Nasdaq: DATS), today launches the initial version of its Habytat open mobile metaverse through its SmarterVerse, Inc. subsidiary. Habytat version 1.0 offers users free NFT deeded properties and houses in Geniuz City, the first residential area of the Habytat modeled after Miami’s Wynwood arts district. As of today, users can visit art galleries, explore the town, interact with others, take selfies with famous landmarks, customize their properties and enjoy the experiences that the Habytat has to offer.

Recognizing the high barrier to entry with existing metaverse platforms, Habytat’s mission is to democratize access through a variety of key offerings. By being available via mobile devices and offering free ownership of land and homes, Habytat breaks down obstacles that previously limited participation, such as the necessity for expensive gear such as VR headsets or metaverse properties. The development of more realistic looking content, daily rewards, games, and new utilities further enhance the user experience in an engaging way.

“Currently, most people have no idea what the metaverse is, what it does, what it looks like or how to get involved, which has impeded mass adoption by the average consumer. We saw a unique and timely opportunity to leverage our patents and develop new technology that hopefully leads to more people joining and seeing the value in the metaverse. Habytat offers all users free NFT deeded properties that will serve as a key to the new social media, unlocking interesting content, new utilities and access through both mobile devices and virtual reality,” stated Darin Myman, CEO of DatChat.

“The next generation of social media will change how we exchange, store, and control our information. Having the ability to delete or preserve your data will change the current data ownership model in favor of the consumer.”

Users can visit art galleries, walk around town, interact with others, take selfies with famous landmarks, customize their properties and enjoy the culture of Geniuz City. Version 2.0 of the Habytat is scheduled to launch in June of 2023, and will include a full virtual reality experience, AI Pets with an interactive dog park, a Music District, and much more.

“We have built a highly talented team of over fifty game developers, graphic artists and back-end developers that have worked tirelessly to create Habytat 1.0. This is just the beginning of the journey for us. We are very proud of Habytat, but the best is yet to come,” stated Gianfranco Lopane, President, Smarterverse, Inc.

The official in-world currency of the Habytat is the “Nirad,” which can be earned through participation on the DatChat Social Network+ or the Habytat and used to upgrade properties and experiences in the Habytat.

The Habytat is available as a free download for both iOS and Android. For more information, visit Habytat.io.

About Habytat

Habytat by SmarterVerse, a subsidiary of DatChat Inc., is a metaverse platform and consumer-first social network. By dramatically lowering the financial and technical barriers to entry to the metaverse, Habytat is democratizing access to the digital realm and giving users a remarkable opportunity to co-create community, business and life together. Learn more at habytat.io.

About DatChat Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat+Messenger+%26amp%3B+Private+Social+Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230511005024r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005024/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.