Orlando, Florida, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that its founder and CEO, Ted Murphy, will be presenting on the main stage at Adweek’s Social Media Week taking place from May 16-18, 2023, in New York, NY.



In a session titled The Past, Present and Future of Influencer Marketing, Murphy will lead an in-depth discussion sharing a look back at the evolution of influencer marketing—supported by more than 16 years of transaction data and expertise—and will look at how the discipline is expected to grow even further in 2023 and beyond. Conference attendees will learn valuable insights on the benefits of working with micro-influencers, consumers’ desire for personalization in marketing, and the challenges and opportunities presented by using A.I. and automation tools in the social media landscape.

“In less than two decades, I have seen influencer marketing transform from an innovative—yet strongly opposed—idea to a multi-billion dollar industry,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “It has been an incredible journey and I am excited to not only reflect on the industry’s growth, but also introduce marketers to the unlocked potential of its future.”

Murphy created the modern influencer marketing industry with the 2006 launch of PayPerPost.com and is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of IZEA Worldwide. Today, IZEA helps brands across all industries benefit from influencer collaborations through its online influencer marketing platforms and managed services team. With a track record of nearly 4 million collaborations, IZEA has established itself as a leader in connecting brands with content creators for successful campaigns.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”), is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

