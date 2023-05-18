Expensify (Nasdaq: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards, and bills, today announced the international expansion of their employee reimbursements functionality. Businesses managing spend and expenses across borders can now reimburse employees almost anywhere in the world using Expensify.

“Employees can work from anywhere these days and expect to be reimbursed quickly for out-of-pocket expenses regardless of where they live,” said David Barrett, Founder and CEO of Expensify. “We have listened to these customers and now include global reimbursements for free in all paid Expensify plans.”

Importantly, there are no pre-funding requirements to reimburse employees in other countries. Businesses simply link their local bank account and pay employees at any time. Expensify will handle the rest.

“Businesses can reimburse employees in over 154 different currencies across 200 plus countries,” explained Expensify COO, Anu Muralidharan. “Further, we’re adding the ability for businesses to link withdrawal bank accounts in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the entire European Union.”

Expensify customers or prospects interested in enabling global reimbursements should contact their setup+specialist, account+manager, or Concierge to get started.

About Expensify

Expensify is a payment superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify’s free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, payroll, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

