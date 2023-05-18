Majuro, Marshall Islands, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ,
GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (: GLOP), an international owner, operator and acquirer of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:
|Series of Preference Units
|Distribution
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units
|$0.5390625 per preference unit
|June 8, 2023
|June 15, 2023
|Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units
|$0.67375 per preference unit
|June 8, 2023
|June 15, 2023
|Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units
|$0.53125 per preference unit
|June 8, 2023
|June 15, 2023
Contacts:
Robert Brinberg
Rose & Company
Phone: +1 212-517-0810
Email: [email protected]
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners is an owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of eleven wholly-owned LNG carriers as well as three vessels on bareboat charters, with an average carrying capacity of approximately 159,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.