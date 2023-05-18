Global denim brand %3Ci%3EWrangler%26reg%3B%3C%2Fi%3E today announced a multi-year sponsorship of the Academy+of+Country+Music+%28ACM%29+Awards and the Academy+of+Country+Music. Aligning with the Academy’s mission to celebrate and promote rising country artists, the heritage brand is presenting an original short-form digital video series to shine a spotlight on some of the next generation of artists in country music, offering viewers exclusive access into the lives of the first-time ACM New Male and New Female Artist of the Year nominees and their journeys.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005222/en/

Global denim brand Wrangler® today announced a multi-year sponsorship of the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards and the Academy of Country Music. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For more than 75 years, Wrangler jeans have been synonymous with the country music industry,” said Allen Montgomery, vice president western and workwear - Wrangler. “As a leading association for the country music industry, the Academy of Country Music was a natural collaboration choice for the brand, allowing both groups to work harmoniously to elevate, amplify and support the voices of up-and-coming country artists across the nation.”

The announcement of Wrangler’s collaboration with the Academy and the ACM Awards comes on the heels of several of the brand’s endorsees being named as nominees. Longtime brand ambassadors Jon Pardi and Cody Johnson both earned nominations this spring, with Pardi’s latest album “Mr. Saturday Night” being named a nominee for Album of the Year and Johnson’s single “Til You Can’t” being recognized in the Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Visual Media of the Year categories.

Wrangler also recently announced a multi-year collaboration with country superstar Lainey Wilson, who is the 2023 ACM Awards’ most nominated female artist with a total of six nominations. In addition to Wrangler’s support of individual artists in the country music space, the brand also recently announced a year-long sponsorship of Black+Opry, a global platform for Black artists, fans and industry professionals with a focus on country, americana, blues and folk genres, spotlighting artists throughout 2023.

“Wrangler has a long and proud heritage working with so many of the biggest names in Country Music – from George Strait to Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson – much as the Academy has grown over our almost 60-year history from a Southern California trade organization to a national powerhouse with a truly global reach and a mission to improve lives by connecting fans, artists and our industry,” said Jen Heaton, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Academy of Country Music. “As the Academy of Country Music Awards returns to Texas for only the second time and prepares for an unforgettable show with global superstar hosts and live performances from some of the biggest names in all of music, we’re honored to have Wrangler serve as our official denim sponsor to encourage country music fans everywhere to express their passion and individuality through music and fashion.”

To learn more about Wrangler’s rich history in the country music industry, visit %3Ci%3EWrangler%3C%2Fi%3E.com and follow %40%3Ci%3Ewrangler%3C%2Fi%3Eand %40%3Ci%3Ewranglernetwork%3C%2Fi%3E. To access exclusive content from the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Including the red carpet and media row, visit %3Ci%3EWranglerNetwork%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for 75 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit %3Ci%3EWrangler.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About the Academy of Country Music

Founded in Southern California in 1964 as a regional trade organization, the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has grown in the almost-60 years since into a leading association for the country music industry. Now headquartered in Nashville, TN and boasting record-high membership of nearly 5,000 nationwide, the Academy serves as a powerhouse advocate for country fans, artists, and all facets of the business, as well as a supporter of philanthropic work through charitable partner ACM LIFTING LIVES, dedicated to improving lives through the power of music and providing aid in times of need, with a focus on health initiatives. 2023 looks to be another monumental year for the Academy, with the ACM Awards returning to Texas on May 11 and streaming live for a global audience on Prime Video, still the only major awards show to livestream. The Academy also remains relentlessly committed to creating a more inclusive environment for underrepresented groups in country music, from the boardroom to the stage, and over the last year has launched both ACM LEVel Up, a two-year professional development and enrichment curriculum for rising leaders, and OnRamp, a guaranteed income program for Black members of the Nashville music community, in partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition. For more information, log onto ACMcountry.com or ACMLiftingLives.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005222/en/