DALLAS, TX, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mangoceuticals, Inc. ( MGRX, Financial) ("MangoRx" or the "Company"), a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products via a secure telemedicine platform, including its uniquely formulated erectile dysfunction (ED) drug branded "Mango," is excited to announce the launch of its “Some Things Are Better Hard” digital marketing campaign (the “Campaign”).



The Campaign leverages a new beautifully produced full-length video comprised of four individual video shorts, which will be widely distributed, together as a whole and separately, across multiple social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Google, and Twitter.

The composition is designed to reinforce the central theme that “Some Things Are Better Hard”, leveraging humor and an open and confident framing of the pursuit of male sexual health and personal improvement to defuse social taboos and normalize ED as a commonly shared functional obstacle to healthy male sexual experiences.

“This campaign is expected to help to further position Mango in the ED market as a uniquely accessible resource which has the goal of helping normal men achieve greater sexual fulfillment and self-confidence while avoiding brand association with social discomfort,” stated MangoRx Co-Founder and CEO, Jacob Cohen. “We believe we have opened up a disruptive new lane in this rapidly growing $3.5 billion market. Peak sexual performance is a good thing. Making your sex life better is a good thing. Cultural barriers to talking frankly about that pursuit are a bad thing. Yet, until Mango came along, that’s typically how this marketplace tacitly operated. We believe that was a blind spot and the Mango brand is attempting to carve out a new model. We believe that the ‘Some Things Are Better Hard’ viral digital campaign is a perfect vehicle to press our incipient branding advantage.”

The “Some Things Are Better Hard” digital ad campaign represents the Company’s second attempt to use creative marketing to widen the branding gap with its competitors and to be the first ED solution to successfully expand to include a younger demographic. The Company’s first commercial, which originally debuted on YouTube in November 2022, has already been viewed nearly 6 million times.

MangoRx plans to continue to build its marketing arsenal to both educate and entertain its audience and target market customer base.

View the “Some Things are Better Hard” videos and playlist on YouTube here at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLybguw7-VFnEF5vVJc7Trrp_xzrLPZjAy

About Mango

Created using a special formulation featuring the same active ingredient as in Cialis (Tadalafil), each part of the Mango formulation plays a critical role in helping men achieve optimum performance.

We believe the key to our success lies in our unique blend of ingredients, which are used in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drugs. Mango contains a combination of Tadalafil, Oxytocin, and L-Arginine that have been traditionally used to treat sexual dysfunction.

Mango is a prescription medication that must be approved by a physician. After an individual has completed an online telehealth visit, our network of medical providers will review and approve a prescription if medically appropriate. Mango is a rapidly dissolved tablet (RDT) that is absorbed orally. For best results, we advise taking Mango at least 15 minutes before engaging in sexual activity. Tadalafil, one of the main ingredients in Mango, typically has effects that last up to 36 hours.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a company focused on developing, marketing, and selling a variety of men's health and wellness products and services via a secure telemedicine platform. To date, the Company has identified men's wellness telemedicine services and products as a growing sector and especially related to the area of erectile dysfunction (ED). The Company has developed a new brand of ED product under the brand name "Mango" (think "Man Go"). For more information, please visit www.MangoRx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to; our ability to obtain additional funding and generate revenues to support our operations; risks associated with our ED product which have not been, and will not be, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and have not had the benefit of the FDA's clinical trial protocol which seeks to prevent the possibility of serious patient injury and death; risks that the FDA may determine that the compounding of our planned products does not fall within the exemption from the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act ("FFDCA Act") provided by Section 503A; risks associated with related party relationships and agreements; the effect of data security breaches, malicious code and/or hackers; competition and our ability to create a well-known brand name; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; material changes and/or terminations of our relationships with key parties; significant product returns from customers, product liability, recalls and litigation associated with tainted products or products found to cause health issues; our ability to innovate, expand our offerings and compete against competitors which may have greater resources; our significant reliance on related party transactions; the projected size of the potential market for our technologies and products; risks related to the fact that our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jacob D. Cohen, has majority voting control over the Company; risks related to the significant number of shares in the public float, our share volume, the effect of sales of a significant number of shares in the marketplace, and the fact that the majority of our shareholders paid less for their shares than the public offering price of our common stock in our recent initial public offering; the fact that we have a significant number of outstanding warrants to purchase shares of common stock at $1.00 per share, the resale of which underlying shares have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; our ability to build and maintain our brand; cybersecurity, information systems and fraud risks and problems with our websites; changes in, and our compliance with, rules and regulations affecting our operations, sales, marketing and/or our products; shipping, production or manufacturing delays; regulations we are required to comply with in connection with our operations, manufacturing, labeling and shipping; our dependency on third-parties to prescribe and compound our ED product; our ability to establish or maintain relations and/or relationships with third-parties; potential safety risks associated with our Mango ED product, including the use of ingredients, combination of such ingredients and the dosages thereof; the effects of high inflation, increasing interest rates and economic downturns, including potential recessions, as well as macroeconomic, geopolitical, health and industry trends, pandemics, acts of war (including the ongoing Ukraine/Russian conflict) and other large-scale crises; our ability to protect intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage our business effectively; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; overhang which may reduce the value of our common stock; volatility in the trading price of our common stock; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties.

More information on potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Quarter ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and at our website at https://investors.mangorx.com/sec-filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

