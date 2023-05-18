Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), a leading digital promotions and media technology company, announced today that it will participate at the following conferences:

Quotient CEO Matt Krepsik and Quotient CFO and COO Yuneeb Khan will participate at the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference. A live fireside chat will be webcast on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM ET on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.quotient.com under the Events and Presentations menu.

Quotient CEO Matt Krepsik and Quotient CFO and COO Yuneeb Khan will participate in the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

About Quotient

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital promotions and media technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Quotient's omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers, publishers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, CVS, Dollar General, Ahold Delhaize USA, Amazon and Microsoft. Quotient is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has offices across the U.S. as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

Quotient and the Quotient logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230510006070/en/