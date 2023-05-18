– Agios to Present New Analyses from ACTIVATE, ACTIVATE-T and Long-Term Extension Studies in Adults with PK Deficiency Reinforcing Clinical Benefit of PYRUKYND® (mitapivat) on Hemoglobin, Hemolysis, Iron Overload and Patient-Reported Outcomes –



– Agios to Present Updated Real-World Data on the Burden of Disease in Pyruvate Kinase (PK) Deficiency and Alpha- and Beta-Thalassemia –

– Updated Clinical Data to Be Presented from Investigator-Sponsored ESTIMATE Phase 2 Study of PYRUKYND® in Sickle Cell Disease –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced that the company and its collaborators will present a broad range of clinical and translational data at the European Hematology Association (EHA) Hybrid Congress, hosted virtually and in person in Frankfurt, Germany, June 8-11, 2023, and continuing virtually on the Congress platform June 14-15, 2023.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and are available online on the EHA meeting library website. All posters will be presented during the poster session on Friday, June 9 at 16:30-17:45 CEST. All presentations can be accessed on demand by registered meeting attendees on the EHA Virtual Congress platform until Aug. 15, 2023.

Agios-led Abstracts:

Poster Presentations

Title: Healthcare Resource Use, Economic Burden and In-Patient Mortality in Patients with Alpha- and Beta-Thalassemia Compared to Matched Controls in the Real-World Setting

Abstract: P1463

Presenting Author: Louise Lombard, M Nutr, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, United States

Title: Clinically Relevant Hemoglobin Response in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Treated with Mitapivat – A Sub-Analysis of the ACTIVATE Trial

Abstract: P1473

Presenting Author: Hanny Al-Samkari, M.D., Division of Hematology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, United States

Title: The Clinical Characteristics and Overall Survival of Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Patients in the UK: A Real-World Study

Abstract: P1476

Presenting Author: Sarah Higa, PharmD, M.S., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, United States

Title: Mitapivat Efficacy in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency and Baseline Hemoglobin Levels >10 g/dL

Abstract: P1477

Presenting Author: Rachael F. Grace, M.D., Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, United States

Title: Comorbidities and Complications in Adults with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency According to Hemoglobin Strata – A Descriptive Analysis from the Peak Registry

Abstract: P1479

Presenting Author: Dagmar Pospíšilová, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Pediatrics, Palacky University and University Hospital, Olomouc, Czech Republic

Title: PKM And PKR Expression During Hematopoiesis and Erythropoiesis

Abstract: P1485

Presenting Author: Erin Tsai, M.S., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, United States

Title: Mitapivat Improves Iron Overload in Patients with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency Who Are Regularly Transfused

Abstract: P1497

Presenting Author: Eduard J. van Beers, M.D., Center for Benign Haematology, Thrombosis and Haemostasis, Van Creveldkliniek, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, The Netherlands

Publication Only

Title: Estimating Utility Values for Health States in Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

Abstract: PB2547

Lead Author: Sarah Higa, PharmD, M.S., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, United States

Collaborator-led Abstracts:

Poster Presentations

Title: AG946, A Pyruvate Kinase (PK) Activator Improves PK Properties and Red Blood Cell (RBC) Metabolism Upon Ex Vivo Treatment of RBCs from Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Abstract: P717

Presenting Author: Jonathan de Wilde, MSc, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, Netherlands

Title: One-Year Follow-Up of a Phase 2 Study of Mitapivat, an Oral Pyruvate Kinase Activator, for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Abstract: P1424

Presenting Author: Myrthe J. van Dijk, Ph.D., Division Laboratories, Pharmacy and Biomedical Genetics, CDL en Van Creveldkliniek , University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht University, Utrecht, Netherlands

Title: Rare Anaemia Disorders European Epidemiological Platform (RADeep): Distribution of Patients Affected by RADs in Europe

Abstract: P1427

Presenting Author: Maria Del Mar Mañú Pereira, Ph.D., Vall d'Hebron University Hospital, Group of Translational Research in Cancer and Blood disorders in Children, Barcelona, Spain

Title: Mitapivat Ameliorates In Vitro Human β Thalassemic Erythroid Maturation Index and Modulates the Expression of Peroxiredoxin-2

Abstract: P1458

Presenting Author: Lucia De Franceschi, M.D., Department of Medicine, University of Verona, and Azienda Ospedaliera Universitaria Verona, Policlinico GB Rossi, Verona, Italy

Publication Only

Title: Glycolytic Activity and Effect of Ex-Vivo Treatment with the Pyruvate Kinase (PK) Activator AG-946 in Red Blood Cells (RBC) From Low-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS) Patients: A Proof-Of-Concept Study

Abstract: PB1990

Lead Author: Bruno Fattizzo, Fondazione IRCCS Ca’ Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, University of Milan, Milan, Italy

Title: A Pilot Study of the International Hemoglobinopathy Research Network (INHERENT)

Abstract: PB2515

Lead Author: Petros Kountouris, Ph.D., The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, Nicosia, Cyprus

