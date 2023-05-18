Winnebago Brand and EcoFlow Partner to Elevate Outdoor RV Experiences and Off-Grid Living

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The relationship is part of ongoing effort by Winnebago and EcoFlow to deliver industry-leading innovation that improves access to clean, reliable power

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., and EcoFlow, a leading power management and eco-friendly energy solutions company, today announced a partnership to leverage EcoFlow's solutions in Winnebago-branded recreational vehicles to deliver seamless access to power wherever their customers’ adventures take them.

EcoFlow’s innovative suite of sustainable and dependable power solutions are reinventing the way the world accesses energy. As demand for work-and-play-from-anywhere and energy independence continues to rise, EcoFlow’s power solutions and Winnebago’s industry-leading recreational vehicles (RVs) will unlock new ways of living from the beach to the mountains and everywhere in between.

A pioneer in RVs, Winnebago continues to innovate by integrating a range of technologies to enable best-in-class customer experiences. EcoFlow’s sustainable power solutions are a natural fit with the brand’s commitment to quality and sustainability and a key component of Winnebago’s line-up of house-power and energy management solutions. With EcoFlow’s suite of easy-to-use, dependable products, this partnership will open new and exciting opportunities to integrate EcoFlow technology into future Winnebago vehicles.

“At EcoFlow, we believe that sustainable, off-grid living should be accessible and easy for everyone,” said Brian Essenmacher, North American Head of Business Development at EcoFlow. “Our partnership with Winnebago is a significant step in making this vision a reality, as we work to provide customers with an unparalleled off-grid living experience to unlock the freedom and adventure of life on the road.”

Kunal Mehta, Head of Strategy, Business Development and Marketing for Winnebago, added, “We are always looking for ways to enhance our customers’ outdoor experiences, and we are excited to launch this partnership with one of the most innovative players in the power management space. EcoFlow’s reliable and sustainable power solutions will help expand our offerings so we can continue to provide a range of products that deliver unforgettable, immersive experiences for outdoor enthusiasts.”

This partnership between Winnebago and EcoFlow marks an exciting opportunity for both brands to build on each other’s innovative offerings and improve access to clean, reliable power for adventurers.

Further, the EcoFlow partnership is another step forward in Winnebago Industries’ ongoing efforts to advance the outdoor experience via industry-leading innovation in connectivity and electrification. Earlier this year, the Winnebago brand debuted the eRV2, an all-electric, zero-emission RV prototype featuring the proprietary Winnebago Connect system to easily monitor and control the vehicle’s electrical and energy management systems. Chris-Craft, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, unveiled the Chris-Craft Launch GTe concept boat, a fully operational, all-electric, zero-emission sterndrive luxury boat. Winnebago Industries also recently completed its acquisition of Lithionics Battery, a premier lithium-ion battery solutions provider to the recreational equipment and specialty vehicle markets. Each of these initiatives advances Winnebago Industries’ development of a connected, electrical ecosystem to deliver innovative products that revolutionize the way consumers experience the outdoors.

About EcoFlow
EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/us.

About Winnebago
Winnebago brand RVs have been stitched into the fabric of the American outdoor experience for generations. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of towable travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from Camper Vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (:WGO), a 65-year-old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Contacts
Media: Dan Sullivan - [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgzNzM1OSM1NTg5OTI3IzIwMDU3ODQ=
Winnebago-Industries-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.