RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 5:45 a.m. Pacific Time (8:45 a.m. Eastern Time)

MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Jefferies Software Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

A live webcast will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.ringcentral.com.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions that seamlessly combine phone, messaging, video meetings, and contact center. RingCentral empowers customers with AI-powered conversation intelligence that unlocks insights from their interaction data to accelerate business outcomes. With decades of expertise in reliable and secure cloud communications, RingCentral has earned the trust of millions of customers and thousands of partners worldwide. Visit ringcentral.com to learn more.

