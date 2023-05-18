Edgio Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status - Availability in AWS Marketplace

54 minutes ago
Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), a platform of choice for speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency designation. The AWS Retail Competency recognizes independent software vendors (ISVs) that have been validated by AWS Solutions Architecture experts for demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering innovative solutions. Edgio’s Applications Platform – specifically Security – and its Uplynk streaming product are also now available in AWS Marketplace. Edgio is also part of the AWS Global Startup Program and AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

Uplynk, Edgio’s platform for operating, monetizing, and delivering personalized streams to millions of viewers, is the latest product to be added in AWS Marketplace. Making it easier for clients to take advantage of Uplynk’s capabilities, AWS customers who are part of the Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) now can apply up to 100 percent of their investment in Uplynk toward their available AWS spend commitment.

“Our goal at Edgio is to drive business outcomes by helping our clients achieve more with less,” said Eric Black, CTO and GM of Edgio’s Media business. “By working with AWS, we are making it easier for companies in the media and entertainment industries to reap the benefits of Edgio’s Uplynk product by using their available AWS spend commitment for Uplynk when they are part of the AWS EDP.”

The AWS Retail Competency applies to products within Edgio Applications – a platform to build, secure and accelerate websites, web applications and APIs.

“Edgio is thrilled to continue growing our relationship with AWS with the AWS Retail Competency designation, solidifying our position as a leading provider of web, application programming interface (API), and media applications,” said Ajay Kapur, CTO and GM of Applications at Edgio. “This recognition further strengthens our work with AWS and allows our shared clients to achieve their digital transformation with AWS's flexibility, coupled with Edgio's exceptional speed, performance, and security.”

To achieve the AWS Retail Competency, ISVs must undergo a rigorous validation process that includes technical assessments, customer references, and a review by AWS retail industry experts. The AWS Retail Competency designation focuses on solutions that help retailers optimize their operations, enhance customer engagement, and improve their overall business performance. Edgio products are available for immediate fulfillment in AWS Marketplace by speaking with your AWS Account Manager or Edgio representative.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

