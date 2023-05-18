The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Sotera Health Company (“Sotera” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHC) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On September 19, 2022, a jury found Sotera liable for $363 million in damages, after determining that its sterilization services exposed communities surrounding its processing facilities to Ethylene Oxide (“EtO”) emissions and caused the plaintiff’s cancer. The jury cited the Company’s “willful and wanton” misconduct in not preventing toxic EtO emissions and failing to warn about the severe health hazard posed by its facilities. On this news, Sotera’s stock price fell $4.90, or 33.3%, to close at $9.83 per share on September 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you have continuously held Sotera shares since January 2021 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005304/en/