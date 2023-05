F/m Investments LLC (“F/m”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Diffractive Managers Group, is proud to announce it has been shortlisted for two With Intelligence Mutual Fund and ETF Awards for its work on The US Benchmark Series, a family of US Treasury ETFs designed to simplify access to the US Treasury market. The US Benchmark Series ETFs have raised a more than $1.3 billion in less than nine months since their initial launch.

“This is a tremendous honor for everyone on our team who has worked to launch and manage the US Benchmark Series,” said Alexander Morris, F/m’s President and CIO. “The popularity of these single-bond ETFs confirms our belief that investors needed an easier way to invest in US Treasuries. We’re thrilled to learn that our peers in the industry agree.”

F/m has been shortlisted for Fund Innovation of the Year and Newcomer ETF Firm of the Year. The winners will be announced June 15th in New York City.

Each ETF in the US Benchmark Series holds the most current (“on the run1”) US Treasury security that corresponds to its tenor. The ten ETFs in the Series are:

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL)

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL)

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO)

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE)

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV)

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN)

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN)

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY)

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY)

[1] This periodic transition to the most-recently auctioned Treasury bill, note, or bond of a stated maturity, which is referred to as the “on-the-run” or “OTR” security of that maturity, occurs on one day. An OTR security is the most recently issued of a periodically issued security (as opposed to an off-the-run security, which is a security that has been issued before the most recent issue and is still outstanding).

About F/m Investments

F/m Investments is a registered investment advisor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Diffractive Managers Group. For more information, please visit www.fm-invest.com.

About Diffractive Managers Group

Diffractive is a private multi-boutique asset management company with centralized distribution and operational support whose affiliates manage more than $24 Billion in total AUM. Diffractive’s expertise lies in identifying unique and innovative investment strategies and uncovering partnership opportunities where centralized distribution can drive significant growth. For more information, visit www.diffractivemanagers.com.

About The US Benchmark Series

The US Benchmark Series allows investors of all sizes to own each of the “Benchmark” US Treasuries in a single-security ETF. Each ETF holds the most current (“on the run”) US Treasury security that corresponds to its stated tenor. For more information, please visit (www.ustreasuryetf.com).

Disclosures:

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-617-0004 or visit our website at www.ustreasuryetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

As with all ETFs, Shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. Interest rate risk is the risk of losses attributable to changes in interest rates. In general, if prevailing interest rates rise, the values of debt instruments tend to fall, and if interest rates fall, the values of debt instruments tend to rise.

Fund Risks: The UST 3 Month Bill Fund may be susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the UST 3 Month Bill Fund’s investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the UST 3 Month Bill Fund’s investments are concentrated in a particular issue, issuer or issuers, country, market segment, or asset class. While U.S. Treasury obligations are backed by the “full faith and credit” of the U.S. Government, such securities are nonetheless subject to credit risk (i.e., the risk that the U.S. Government may be, or be perceived to be, unable or unwilling to honor its financial obligations, such as making payments).

ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index is comprised of a single issue purchased at the beginning of the month and held for a full month. At the end of the month that issue is sold and rolled into a newly selected issue. The issue selected at each month-end rebalancing is the outstanding Treasury Bill that matures closest to, but not beyond, three months from the rebalancing date. To qualify for selection, an issue must have settled on or before the month-end rebalancing date.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible.

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

