EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PhenomeX (Nasdaq: CELL), the functional cell biology company, today announced that it will participate in the 19th annual Protein Engineering & Cell Therapy Summit (PEGS) Conference and Expo being held from May 15-19 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Mass.

At the conference, the Company will feature its optofluidic and proteomic technologies in booth #517 and attendees can explore demonstrations and learn more about how PhenomeX's products can advance and accelerate our understanding of cellular function along the continuum of scientific discovery, bioprocessing, clinical research, and immunotherapy development.

At PEGS, PhenomeX technology is highlighted in two poster presentations entitled:

High-Throughput Cell-Free In Vitro Protein Expression, Purification, and Functional Evaluation on Beacon Optofluidic System





Multi-omic Analysis for Directly Linking T Cell Phenotype to Gene Expression

In addition, PhenomeX will lead two podium presentations highlighting optofluidic applications with T cell immune-oncology and bispecific cell line development:

Troy Lionberger , Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Business Development, PhenomeX

Topic: Accelerating functional TCR discovery by phenotyping thousands of live, single T cells in two days

Date: May 16, 2023 , at 9:30 a.m. EST

Abstract: This presentation will introduce a high-throughput screening technology platform capable of observing single T cells in co-culture with antigen-presenting cells (APCs). During the time-course observation, >1,000 single T cells are monitored for their ability to kill APCs in co-culture, surface marker expression, and cytokine secretion. Recovering functional T cells from patient samples using this two-day workflow can accelerate therapeutic TCR discovery, T cell vaccine development, and patient immune monitoring.





Topic: Miniaturized quality assays to accelerate selection of clones producing a high percentage of bispecifics heterodimer

Date: May 16, 2023 , at 3:20 p.m. EST

Abstract: Microfluidic chips can be used to sort and clone CHO cells, perform miniaturized assays, and recover top performers. This automated process reduces the number of clones that must be expanded and characterized, while simultaneously increasing the likelihood of finding a cell line producing a high percentage of bispecific heterodimer. In this presentation, data will be shared demonstrating how miniaturized quality assays enable selection of top performing clones within five days of cloning.

About PhenomeX Inc.

PhenomeX is empowering scientists to leverage the full potential of each cell and drive the next era of functional cell biology that will advance human health. We enable scientists to reveal the most complete insights on cell function and obtain a full view of the behavior of each cell. Our unique suite of proven high-throughput tools and services offer unparalleled resolution and speed, accelerating the insights that are key to advancing discoveries that can profoundly improve the prevention and treatment of disease. Our award-winning platforms are used by researchers across the globe, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and approximately 85% of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding PhenomeX or its products, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that relate to future events, and actual results and product performance could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. PhenomeX undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's growth and continual evolution see the statements in the "Risk Factors" sections, and elsewhere, in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

