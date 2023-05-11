Lumen Strengthens Leadership Team, adds Kye Prigg as Executive Vice President - Enterprise Operations

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, May 11, 2023

DENVER, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has named Kye Prigg Executive Vice President – Enterprise Operations. His first day will be June 1, 2023. Kye will lead a global team comprised of employees in the Service Delivery, Service Assurance, Network Planning and Access Management, and Field Operations and Network Implementation organizations, as Enterprise Operations transforms.

Lumen_welcomes_Kye_Prigg.jpg

"Lumen's mission is to digitally connect people, data, and applications - quickly, securely, and effortlessly, and our enterprise operations is critical to how we deliver on that mission," said Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen. "Kye is an expert in driving both large-scale network and cultural transformations. We will put his skills to good use as we build Lumen from the people up and modernize to deliver seamless experiences for our customers."

Kye most recently served as Senior Vice President of Access Networks and Operations for Rogers Communications. There he led award-winning wireline and wireless teams responsible for the planning, design, deployment, performance, and operations of the company's national mobile, enterprise, and consumer fixed networks. Kye has an extensive telecommunications and operations background, with 30 years of global experience at companies including Vodafone, Softbank, and Ericsson, in multiple countries.

"I am honored to join the Lumen leadership team at such a pivotal time for Lumen and its customers," said Prigg. "I have a deep appreciation for communications technology, working with exceptional teams, and the profound impact our performance has on the experience of our customers. Our world-class teams will connect customers around the world to high performing, reliable, and resilient networks, leveraging the strength of Lumen's unmatched network capabilities."

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

Lumen_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA97317&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-strengthens-leadership-team-adds-kye-prigg-as-executive-vice-president--enterprise-operations-301821688.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA97317&Transmission_Id=202305110907PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA97317&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.