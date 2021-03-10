PR Newswire

BENSALEM, Pa., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP).

Class Period: March 10, 2021 – March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Tupperware investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On March 1, 2023, Tupperware issued a press release disclosing that it "identified misstatements which originated in prior annual and unaudited interim periods" and that "there is the possibility that additional current and prior period misstatements could be identified." The Company further disclosed that it "did not design and maintain effective internal controls related to the accounting for the completeness, occurrence, accuracy, and presentation of the income tax provision and related income tax assets and liabilities."

On this news, Tupperware's stock price fell $0.61, or nearly 15%, to close at $3.49 per share on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 16, 2023, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report, stating that previous financial statements dating back to 2020 would be restated and should no longer be relied upon. Additionally, the Company also revealed that it had determined that "material weaknesses exist in its internal control over financial reporting."

On this news, Tupperware's stock price fell $0.19, or 7.7%, to close at $2.27 per share on March 17, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Tupperware did not disclose its serious issues with internal controls; (2) Tupperware's financial statements, from its 2020 Annual Report to the present, included misstatements, particularly as it related to the Company's accounting for income taxes; (3) as a result, Tupperware would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tup-investors-have-opportunity-to-lead-tupperware-brands-corporation-securities-fraud-lawsuit-301821696.html

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith