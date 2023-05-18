Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the global launch of ISG Automation on Demand™, a cloud-hosted automation platform-as-a-service.

ISG Automation on Demand is a consumption-based managed service for commonly used automation tools such as robotic process automation (RPA), natural language processing (NLP) and intelligent document processing (IDP). The platform offers end-to-end automation of enterprise business processes and manages users’ automation infrastructure, licenses and maintenance.

The solution currently leverages the latest automation tools from UiPath, SS&C Blue Prism, ServiceNow and C TWO, and is hosted on the cloud through a partnership with Microsoft Azure. New technologies are added to the platform regularly, ensuring users stay up to date with evolving technologies.

“After an initial—often successful—automation launch, many organizations find their progress is stalled by the time, resources and expense required to continue; by lightning-fast changes in automation tools, or by staff turnover,” said Chip Wagner, CEO of ISG Automation. “This solution enables clients to scale automation at significantly lower cost than building the capability on premises, control the use of technology licenses and gain access to the latest automation technologies on demand.”

The ISG Automation on Demand cloud platform centralizes automation administration and governance. An embedded Center of Excellence maintains, supports and optimizes bots and processes to ensure the technology operates optimally. Clients access their system through an intuitive, self-service dashboard.

Automation licenses and infrastructure can be easily scaled up for unplanned volume or scaled down for lower demand, avoiding the underutilization that results from buying licensing and infrastructure for peak volume even if that peak volume is not experienced daily. Just-in-time provisioning allows users to simply pay for what they use.

“Virtually any business can benefit from automation technology, but very few businesses are automation experts,” said Cass Bishop, director and product leader for ISG Automation on Demand. “A platform that can be deployed quickly and easily, without the need for a complex infrastructure setup, initial capital investment or sophisticated in-house technical expertise, is the best way to enjoy the benefits of automation without risking an expensive and time-consuming process that under-delivers ROI.”

The platform encourages innovation by enabling companies to quickly test and iterate with new capabilities, and eliminates the need to budget, approve and purchase licenses and infrastructure based on peak utilization estimates.

ISG+Automation offers a range of intelligent automation consulting, implementation and software services, as well as subscription-based digital enablement platform capabilities that enable clients to quickly build and scale their bot workforces and access hands-on learning to compress the learning curve and increase developer productivity.

Additional information about ISG Automation on Demand is available on the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

