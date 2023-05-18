Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the list of 100 Companies Championing Women by Utah's Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity. The list recognizes organizations that are committed to creating and promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace and encouraging the advancement of women in the state of Utah.

Weave was recognized for its efforts to support women in the workplace, which include offering adaptable work arrangements, mentorship programs, leadership development opportunities, Women at Weave People Resource Groups, and flexible working location programs. The company has also implemented policies to ensure pay equity and has a diverse leadership team that includes women in key positions across the organization.

"We are honored to be recognized as a pioneer for gender inclusivity in the workplace by the state of Utah for our commitment to providing opportunities for women who come from a variety of backgrounds and promoting career growth in ways that work for all of the women in our organization," said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. "We believe creating a culture of inclusion and equality is essential to building a successful and sustainable business.”

The 100 Companies Championing Women list was created to highlight the important role that companies play in creating a more equitable and inclusive workplace. The list includes companies from a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and more.

Weave is proud to be a part of the 100 Companies Championing Women and to be named to the 2023 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council. For more information about Weave and its commitment to promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace, please visit www.getweave.com%2Fcareers%2F.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

