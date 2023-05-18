Weave Named One of Utah's Top Companies Championing Women

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named to the list of 100 Companies Championing Women by Utah's Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity. The list recognizes organizations that are committed to creating and promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace and encouraging the advancement of women in the state of Utah.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005271/en/

PR_Template_-_1-1.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Weave was recognized for its efforts to support women in the workplace, which include offering adaptable work arrangements, mentorship programs, leadership development opportunities, Women at Weave People Resource Groups, and flexible working location programs. The company has also implemented policies to ensure pay equity and has a diverse leadership team that includes women in key positions across the organization.

"We are honored to be recognized as a pioneer for gender inclusivity in the workplace by the state of Utah for our commitment to providing opportunities for women who come from a variety of backgrounds and promoting career growth in ways that work for all of the women in our organization," said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. "We believe creating a culture of inclusion and equality is essential to building a successful and sustainable business.”

The 100 Companies Championing Women list was created to highlight the important role that companies play in creating a more equitable and inclusive workplace. The list includes companies from a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, finance, and more.

Weave is proud to be a part of the 100 Companies Championing Women and to be named to the 2023 Shatter List by the Women Tech Council. For more information about Weave and its commitment to promoting gender diversity and equality in the workplace, please visit www.getweave.com%2Fcareers%2F.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230511005271r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005271/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.