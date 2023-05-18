FiscalNote+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced that FiscalNote executives expect to participate in several upcoming investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference: May 11, 2023

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference: May 17, 2023

TD Cowen's 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference: May 31, 2023

A replay of FiscalNote’s presentations at the conferences with webcast presentations will be available on the events+page of FiscalNote’s Investor Relations website. To receive additional information about participation at these conferences, please contact FiscalNote’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves approximately 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

